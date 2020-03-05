Four-time champions Australia will meet India in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup final after rain-marred semi-finals Thursday sparked calls for reserve days to be included in future events.
The title holders stormed into their sixth final with a five-run win over South Africa in a tense battle that saw the last overs played in drizzle. Unbeaten India were due to face 2009 champions England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final, but heavy showers began early in the day and barely let up.
A minimum of 10 overs per side were needed for a result and the umpires called it off without a ball being bowled. South Africa were set a target of 91 in 13 overs. The Australian bowling and fielding on a slow pitch was near-perfect. Captain Meg Lanning led from the front with a steady 49, taking her side to a competitive score of 134. Australia’s feat is all the more impressive considering their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury.