Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to make his comeback to competitive cricket with the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The former India captain has been out of action since the ODI World Cup defeat to England last July.

Dhoni, who is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, started training for IPL 2020 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this week and has looked in fine touch.

Thousands of CSK fans have thronged to the stadium all week to watch ‘Thala’ in action and the 38-year-old hasn’t disappointed them, smashing bowlers in the nets to all corners of the park.

On Saturday, Star Sports shared a video of Dhoni whacking sixes off five consecutive deliveries in the CSK nets. With his trademark high backlift, the right-hander can be seen honing his big-hitting skills with teammates Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla watching from behind.

