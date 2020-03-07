India are all set to face Australia in the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be aiming to become the first Indian team to lay hands on the coveted trophy.

The two teams had faced each other in the first match of the tournament as well, with the visitors getting the better of the defending champions. However, past records will not count for much in the final as both teams will try to put their best foot forward.

India are unbeaten in the tournament after winning their four group games which helped them advance ahead of the washed-out semi-final against England.

Australia, on the other hand, started with a defeat to India but have won four matches in a row since then. Meg Lanning and her women will be hoping to add a fifth T20 World Cup trophy to Australia’s awe-inspiring cabinet.

A record crowd – both in the stadium and across the globe – is expected to watch the final between two teams that have played outstanding cricket over the past two weeks.

Here is all you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final:

When: Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Start time: 12:30 pm IST (6:00 pm local time).

Live stream in India: Hotstar.com and Jio TV.

On television in India: Star Sports Network and Doordarshan.

Prize money: $1 million for the winner and $500,000 for the runner-up.

Head-to-head: Australia lead India 13-6.

Rain rule: Reserve day in place for final.

Rule for tied scores: Super Overs to be played until there is a winner.

India squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry (ruled out), Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.