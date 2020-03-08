Women’s T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia live: Shafali, Jemimah dismissed early in huge chase
Here are live scores, updates and commentary of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
After 3 overs, India 18/2|Smriti Mandhana 11 (7), Harmanpreet Kaur 0 (0)
Two boundaries for Mandhana. With a packed leg-side field in place, Mandhana pierces the gap on the off-side, one through covers and behind point. Schutt is still getting swing whenever she goes wide from the crease.
After 2 overs, India 8/2| Jemimah Rodrigues c Carey b Jonassen 0 (2)
Oh goodness, they are falling in a heap and India are losing their way quickly here. The scoreboard pressure is getting to Harmanpreet’s side and going for a heave, Rodrigues mistimes it and it’s a simple catch to Carey at mid-on.
After 1.3 overs, India 5/1| Taniya Bhatia walks off the field for treatment
Taniya Bhatia almost chips it to mid-off in the first over, then nearly does the same in the cover region. While sweeping Jonassen, the ball clips Bhatia on the grille. She walks off for treatment and in comes Jemimah Rodrigues.
WICKET! After 0.3 overs, India 2/1|Shafali Verma c Healy b Schutt 2 (3)
Breakthrough for Australia. Schutt goes wide of the crease and the first ball of the innings was a lofted check drive, which almost went to the boundary. This time, Shafali goes for a cut and Healy takes an excellent reflex catch. Worst possible start for India.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make their way to the middle. You’re looking at the new No 1 T20I batter in the world. Can she get India off to a flyer?
After 20 overs, Australia reach 184/4 (Beth Mooney 78, Nicola Carey 5)
Eight runs from the final over as Radha Yadav bowls. The Mumbai spinner finished with figures of 4-0-34-1. What a knock from Mooney, outscoring Mooney. India had a forgettable day so far and need an outstanding knock from one of their batters to threaten the Aussies, who came out with a mission.
WICKET! After 18.5 overs, Australia 176/4 | R Haynes b P Yadav 4 (5)
Haynes drags it on. That’s Poonam’s tenth wicket of the tournament. Compared to the rest of them, the leg-spinner has not had a bad outing. The Aussies already have nine from the over. Final over coming up.
After 18 overs, Australia 167/3 (Beth Mooney 67, Rachael Haynes 3)
Mooney this time shows great improvisation, scooping a wide delivery to the third-man fence. When the boundaries are not coming, the batters wisely pinch the ones and the twos. Aggressive running from the Aussies. Pandey had poor day with the ball, courtesy of Healy in particular.
Deepti Sharma finishes with 4-0-38-2.
WICKET! After 16.5 overs, Australia 156/3 | A Gardner c Bhatia b D Sharma 2 (3)
Ash Gardner is out stumped. That slid on and Gardner, who stepped out for an almighty heave, plays all over it. Bhatia does the rest. Mini resurgence for India but they are not happy campers at the moment.
WICKET! After 16.2 overs, Australia 154/2 | M Lanning c Pandey b D Sharma 16 (15)
Breakthrough for India. Slightly short from Sharma and Lanning, trying to go over square leg, can’t get the elevation on it. It’s straight into the waiting hands of Shikha Pandey.
After 16 overs, Australia 154/1 (Beth Mooney 60, Meg Lanning 16)
Mooney’s fireworks continue. This has been a masterclass in stepping out and clubbing the ball between the fielders. She starts with a flick and then lofts it through extra cover. Twelve from the Radha Yadav over. The fielders in the deep are just picking up the balls from outside the boundary.
After 15 overs, Australia 142/1 (Beth Mooney 50, Meg Lanning 14)
Beth Mooney gets to her fifty with a cut shot for a single. Tight over from Poonam, who also bowls a wide. This time, they are happy dealing with singles. Six from it.
After 14 overs, Australia 135/1 (Beth Mooney 48, Meg Lanning 10)
Lanning cuts, Mooney chips it over cover; the carnage continues. Lanning has not let the momentum drop as fours keep coming. Lack of pace seems to work briefly for India but these batters are too good deal with anything thrown at them. What an exhibition this has been.
After 13 overs, Australia 123/1 (Beth Mooney 41, Meg Lanning 5)
Meg Lanning takes no time to get things underway. She is so good with the sweep and Jemimah’s desperate dive at deep mid-wicket trickles away to the boundary. Gayakwad finishes with 4-0-29-0.
After 11.4 overs, Australia 114/1 | A Healy c Veda b R Yadav 75 (39)
Finally, India get the breakthrough they needed but is the damage already done? Radha sees Healy stepping out and drives it flat. This time, the Australian keeper can only get the toe end of her bat on it and it’s a simple catch to Veda at long-on. Take a bow, Alyssa.
After 11 overs, Australia 114/0 (Healy 75, Mooney 37)
Three sixes back-to-back for Healy. The third one in particular – a beaut over extra cover – was a sight to behold. Twenty three from the over. Healy is mistiming sixes at the moment. It’s turning into a bit of a nightmare for India. This time, it’s Shikha Pandey, India’s most experienced bowler, who gets the treatment. One of the all-time great knocks in a final incoming.
After 10 overs, Australia 91/0 (Healy 57, Mooney 32)
Twelve from the over. Fifty for Healy. Radha Yadav, this time, gets the treatment. It took her just 30 balls. The inside-out shot is yielding plenty of runs. They key for the Aussies so far has been the manner in which they have rotated strike. While Healy has taken care of the big hits, Mooney has played smart cricket and has been happy to play second fiddle. She has also got a fair share of boundaries.
After 9 overs, Australia 79/0 (Healy 49, Mooney 29)
Mooney continues to go over the top to the spinners. Not that Healy – who is approaching a fifty – isn’t. Nine from the over again and Indians are unable to deal with this onslaught.
After 8 overs, Australia 70/0 (Healy 47, Mooney 23)
Outstanding batting from Healy. Back-to-back sixes! Healy hits an 83-metre six. The next one goes all the way too. Both sixes would have travelled on any ground. The Australian wicketkeeper is putting on quite a show as a groan goes around the ground. It’s the Indian fans. They are seeing the match slip away from them bit by bit.
After 7 overs, Australia 55/0 (Healy 32, Mooney 22)
As always, it takes an age to come down and the Australians are happy to pick up singles here. The fifty partnership comes up between the two batters. Five runs from the over. India are pulling things back, but only just. They need breakthroughs.
Poonam Yadav is into the attack.
After 6 overs, Australia 49/0 (Healy 30, Mooney 19)
Gayakwad beats Healy’s outside edge with an absolute peach. Healy smiles. She can’t believe how that didn’t clip her off-stump. Finally, India get the better of the Aussies. Just two from the over as the openers show respect to the left-armer, who got solid turn.
After 5 overs, Australia 47/0 (Healy 29, Mooney 18)
Misfield from Poonam Yadav at short-third and the ball trickles away to the fence. Much better over from Pandey but Indians are unable to cope with the boundary-hitting spree of the Aussies. Mooney ends the over by making room, stepping out and bashing it through covers. Another four. Oh boy, ominous signs for India.
After 4 overs, Australia 37/0 (Healy 28, Mooney 9)
DROP! Gayakwad now spoons one. It was a sharp caught and bowled chance as the Aussies continue to use their feet well against the spinners. The southpaw this time goes inside out to get her first boundary but a much-needed breather for India. Five runs from it.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad is handed the ball. She goes around the wicket to the left-hander.
After 3 overs, Australia 32/0 (Healy 28, Mooney 4)
Once again, Healy is stepping down the track and creating pressure. Nothing going India’s way so far. Mooney is happy giving the strike back to her partner, who is going great guns. Deepti sprays the final ball down the leg side and Healy gets a feather on it. That too, trickles away to the fence. Nine from the over.
After 2 overs, Australia 23/0 (Healy 21, Mooney 2)
The boundaries keep on coming. The pressure is on India and Healy is taking on the bowlers. She now goes over the top and the second one went inches over Verma at cover. Harmanpreet has a talk to Pandey after that boundary but it still arrived at a hittable length for Healy post that.
The outfield is lightning quick and it will be difficult to stop once the ball crosses the 30-yard circle.
After 1 over, Australia 14/0 (Healy 13, Mooney 1)
DROP! Shafali Verma drops a regulation catch at cover. Nightmare start for India as Healy goes all guns blazing. Three boundaries from it. Deepti Sharma starts with two full-tosses. The first one sees the wicketkeeper step out and club the ball between long-on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Make that three full-tosses. The fourth ball sees Healy thread the ball behind point for another four. An all-action start to the first over of the match. No, please don’t remind us of 2003.
We are all set to get under way. Deepti Sharma has the ball in hand.
12:20 pm: The players are ready to step onto the pitch. India need a good powerplay to build momentum. If the Aussies get anything more than 70 after the first ten overs, India should be worried. The national anthems will begin soon. The atmosphere is electric.
12:07 pm: Australia in 50-Over World Cup finals: Played 8, won 6, lost 2.
Australia in 20-over World Cup finals: Played 5, won 4, lost 1.
12:03 pm: The MCG is packed to the rafters and Katy Perry is all set to take centrestage for the opening ceremony.
Nasser Hussain at the pitch report: It’s a rock hard surface, there’s some nice grass on it. Not sure how much turn spinners will get on this surface. The ball will come on to the bat, the challenge for Australia will be against Poonam Yadav as she gets the ball up and down, with a great drop.
Healy: It’s a beautiful day and I am happy to see such a big crowd coming in. It should be a good batting wicket. It’s windy and that will be a key factor in the game. My approach will not change just because it’s a World Cup final. Hope to have the winner’s medal around my neck at the end of the game.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
Harmanpreet Kaur: My mom’s sitting somewhere in the stands. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We are trying to stay together.
Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bat, looks a good wicket. Looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it’s a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight.
11:52 pm: Early toss today and Meg Lanning has opted to bat first.
11:45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. History beckons for both sides! What a cracker on the cards in a final that is a dream scenario for fans of the game.
Here are the routes to the final of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and India at the iconic stadium:
India
Group A
- bt Australia by 17 runs. India 132-4; Australia 115
- bt Bangladesh by 18 runs. India 142-6; Bangladesh 124-8
- bt New Zealand by 4 runs. India 133-8; New Zealand 130-6
- bt Sri Lanka by seven wickets. India 116-3; Sri Lanka 113-9
Semi-final
- v England. Match abandoned due to rain. India progressed as highest-placed team from group
Australia
Group A
- lost to India by 17 runs. Australia 115; India 132-4
- bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Australia 123-5; Sri Lanka 122-6
- bt Bangladesh by 86 runs. Australia 189-1; Bangladesh 103-9
- bt New Zealand by 4 runs. Australia 155-5; New Zealand 151-7
Semi-final
- bt South Africa by 5 runs. Australia 135-5; South Africa 92-5 (revised DLS target)