Australia defeated India by 85 runs to win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title for a record fifth time. Playing in front of over 86,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the defending champions put in a clinical performance to romp to victory.

Opting to bat first, openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39) and Beth Mooney (78 not out off 54) set the tone for the hosts with aggressive batting from the get go. Healy was particularly severe and put the Indian attack under the pump with her relentless strokeplay. She had a reprieve in the first over, with teenage breakthrough star Shafali Verma putting down a catch.

Australia posted a massive 184/4 in their 20 overs and got India all out for just 99 runs in 19.1 overs. Megan Schutt led the way with the ball for the Aussies with a four-for while the hosts caught pretty much everything that came their way.

For India, Deepti Sharma picked two wickets and scored 33 runs but that was about it. None of the players in Harmanpreet Kaur’s side could manage to make a mark in a lopsided contest. Verma was especially distraught after being dismissed in the first over.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result:

That's the trouble with playing Australia. You have to be at your best to beat them. They don't have to be at their best to beat you. #T20WorldCupFinal — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 8, 2020

Dominant from Australia! The world has become accustomed to such performances. They saved their best for the final. Thoroughly outplayed India. Healy's onslaught meant India were never really in the game.#T20WorldCup — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 8, 2020

Instead of being overawed by the expectation of a home World Cup final at a packed MCG, Australia have thrived on it. Healy calmed the nerves early. India looked intimidated unfortunately. They will learn from it one hopes. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) March 8, 2020

They couldn't be on the field to finish it for their team, but they've been a part of this winning squad throughout.



An emotional moment for Australia's wounded soldiers 🤗 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eQtl1syZy3 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

According to our @ESPNcricinfo stats team, Healy's 30-ball 50 is the fastest in an ICC tournament final ever, men's or women's, ODI or T20I. Incredible stuff #T20WorldCup — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) March 8, 2020

No excuses Australia is not just better but much better but India can surely build from here. They have serious talent and can only get better. But as I said this Aus team is one of the best of all time if not the best. I have been saying this for ages and again it is proved. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 8, 2020

Australia are deserving winners of the #ICCT20WorldCup. And they produced a spectacle at the MCG. 86k here. It has been magnificent for the women's game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2020

Crushing defeat for India after holding out promise of a tight contest. Lots of lessons to be learnt for the team foremost being not making excuses e.g. lack of big match experience, crowd pressure etc. This was a poor performance. Accept that and build from there — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2020

Shafali will come back from this. Just 16 years old. She has lit up this tournament. #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 8, 2020

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it's just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport! 🙌🏼 #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 8, 2020

Shafali - 16 years.

Mandhana - 23 years.

Jemimah - 19 years.

Deepti - 22 years.

Richa - 16 years.

Radha - 19 years.



India Women is the youngest team in the #T20WorldCup and still made into the final. The future is bright. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2020

Chin up, #TeamIndia! 🙌



Thousands of little girls and boys in India will now pick up a bat or ball wanting to be like Shafali or Poonam or Smriti or Harmanpreet or Jemimah when they grow up.



That's a win.#T20WorldCup #INDvAUS #YehHaiNayiDilli #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/LmsBIWoiMv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 8, 2020

Australia were inspired by Ellyse Perry, pounding the opposition in both batting and bowling. India seemed to be inspired by Katy Perry, LOOKING OUT OF PLACE ON A CRICKET FIELD. It was that bad. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xrM7tujMUW — Manya (@CSKian716) March 8, 2020

The crowd, finally, came in for deserving praise:

The attendance at tonight's @T20WorldCup Final is 86,174!



☑️ largest crowd for a women's sporting event in Australia

☑️ largest crowd for a women's cricket match anywhere in the world



Thank you to everyone who's made this a night to remember!#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/onp74zou86 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 8, 2020