Australia defeated India by 85 runs to win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title for a record fifth time. Playing in front of over 86,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the defending champions put in a clinical performance to romp to victory.
Opting to bat first, openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39) and Beth Mooney (78 not out off 54) set the tone for the hosts with aggressive batting from the get go. Healy was particularly severe and put the Indian attack under the pump with her relentless strokeplay. She had a reprieve in the first over, with teenage breakthrough star Shafali Verma putting down a catch.
As it happened: India vs Australia – 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final
Australia posted a massive 184/4 in their 20 overs and got India all out for just 99 runs in 19.1 overs. Megan Schutt led the way with the ball for the Aussies with a four-for while the hosts caught pretty much everything that came their way.
For India, Deepti Sharma picked two wickets and scored 33 runs but that was about it. None of the players in Harmanpreet Kaur’s side could manage to make a mark in a lopsided contest. Verma was especially distraught after being dismissed in the first over.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result:
The crowd, finally, came in for deserving praise: