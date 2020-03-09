The seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup came to an end with a fifth trophy and a comprehensive 85-run win in the final for hosts Australia. They beat first-time finalists India to lift the title in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

From losing their opening game to India to needing a gritty win in the rain-curtailed semi-final, Australia endured several nerve-racking moments through the course of the tournament. But a look at the final statistics tells you that the Aussie players stood up and delivered at the crunch moments.

At the end of the group stages, England’s Nat Sciver and India’s Poonam Yadav had topped the runs and wickets charts. But at the end of the tournament, Australia’s Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt pipped them with match-winning performances in the final. Mooney was the Player of the Tournament, breaking the record for most runs scored in on edition of the World Cup.

Here’s a look at the best batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping numbers from the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Highest run-getters Player Matches Runs Highest Average Strike Rate Beth Mooney 6 259 81* 64.75 125.12 Alyssa Healy 6 236 83 39.33 156.29 Nat Sciver 4 202 59* 67.33 113.48 Heather Knight 4 193 108* 64.33 136.87 Shafali Verma 5 163 47 32.60 158.25 Chamari Athapaththu 4 154 50 38.50 135.08 Sophie Devine 4 132 75* 44.00 103.93 Meg Lanning 6 132 49* 44.00 99.24 Lizelle Lee 4 119 101 29.75 138.37 Deepti Sharma 5 116 49* 38.66 95.86

The stunning opening partnership of 115 between Mooney and Alyssa Healy, the Player of the Final, set the tone for Australia’s win. With their knocks of 78 and 75, they climbed to the top two positions among the highest run getters.

With her knock of 33 in the final, Deepti Sharma also made it to the top 10, while Shafali Verma finished as the best batter for India.

Highest individual scores Player Opposition Runs Balls 4s and 6s Strike Rate Heather Knight Thailand 108* 66 13, 4 163.63 Lizelle Lee Thailand 101 60 16, 3 168.33 Alyssa Healy Bangladesh 83 53 10, 3 156.60 Beth Mooney Bangladesh 81* 58 9, 0 139.65 Beth Mooney India 78* 54 10, 0 144.44 Sophie Devine Sri Lanka 75* 55 6, 2 136.36 Alyssa Healy India 75 39 7, 5 192.30

This World Cup saw two centuries in the same edition for the first time as both Heather Knight and Lizelle Lee reached the three-figure mark against debutantes Thailand. Knight also became the first woman to score a hundred in all three formats of the game.

Highest wicket-takers Player Matches Wickets Best figures I Average Economy Strike rate Megan Schutt 6 13 4/18 10.30 6.33 9.7 Poonam Yadav 5 10 4/19 11.90 5.95 12.0 Jess Jonassen 6 10 3/20 14.00 6.08 13.8 Sophie Ecclestone 4 8 3/7 6.12 3.23 11.3 Anya Shrubsole 4 8 3/21 10.62 6.07 10.5 Hayley Jensen 4 7 3/11 10.42 5.21 12.0 Shashikala Siriwardene 4 7 4/16 14.14 6.60 12.8 Shikha Pandey 5 7 3/14 19.42 6.85 17.0 Note: Only top 8 names because 7 bowlers are tied at 6 wickets each

Australia’s Schutt, the former world No 1, stormed to the top of the charts with a four-wicket haul in the final. India’s Yadav and pacer Shikha Pandey were also part of the top wicket-takers, along with new world No 1 England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Best figures in a match Player Opposition Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Shashikala Siriwardene Bangladesh 4.0 0 16 4 Ritu Moni New Zealand 4.0 0 18 4 Megan Schutt India 3.1 0 18 4 Poonam Yadav Australia 4.0 0 19 4 Radha Yadav Sri Lanka 4.0 0 23 4 Salma Khatun New Zealand 2.2 0 7 3 Sophie Ecclestone West Indies 3.1 1 7 3 Shabnim Ismail Thailand 3.1 1 8 3

Former Sri Lanka captain Shashikala Siriwardene marked the last international match of her 17-year career with the tournament’s best figures while Bangladesh’s Ritu Moni stunned New Zealand with a four-wicket haul as well.

Most dismissals for wicketkeeper Player Matches Dismissals Catches Stumpings Maximum in an innings Taniya Bhatia 5 10 6 4 4 (2ct 2st) Alyssa Healy 6 7 3 4 2 (2ct 0st) Trisha Chetty 4 4 2 2 3 (1ct 2st) Amy Jones 4 4 2 2 2 (1ct 1st) Nigar Sultana 4 4 1 3 2 (1ct 1st)

Behind the stumps, India’s Taniya Bhatia stood tall with a total of 10 dismissals. Healy came close with seven to her name.

Most catches Player Matches Innings Catches Maximum in a match Beth Mooney 6 6 5 3 Amelia Kerr 4 4 4 2 Nicola Carey 5 5 4 3 Meg Lanning 6 6 4 2

Mooney’s three catches in the final helped her top this list as well, where Australia dominate. It tells you how crucial good fielding is to win titles.