Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has assured all stakeholders and fans of the Indian Super League that the 13th edition of the competition will go ahead as scheduled despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in India.

“It’s on... and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” Ganguly told India Today.

A senior BCCI official also confirmed the board’s plans to replicate all precautionary guidelines by the government and send them to all stakeholders. The players may be advised not to shake hands with fans or click photographs with them on their devices.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, though, revealed on Monday that the government were discussing the possibility of postponement of the tournament due to the virus outbreak.

The number of cases of coronavirus grew to 42 on Monday and although there has been no reported case of the virus in Maharashtra, the government may look at postponing the IPL.

“There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So the discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL,” Tope told reporters.

The 13th edition of the IPL will start from March 29 with 7 matches to be played in Mumbai, including the opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings.