Reigning world champion PV Sindhu began her All England Open badminton campaign with a solid straight-games win against a familiar rival in Beiwen Zhang on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Sindhu defeated the world No 14 from USA 21-14, 21-17 to advance to the round of 16.

In the first Super 1000 level event of the calendar year, the Indian had a tricky opener against Zhang against who she had a 5-4 record in previous nine meetings. In the first round at the prestigious tournament, however, Sindhu looked in control for the most part and emerged as the winner in 42 minutes.

Sindhu, interestingly, did not shake hands with her opponent at the start or the end of the match, choosing instead to go with the traditional namaste gesture. The tournament is being played amid concerns over the coronavirus situation in Europe.

Both players started off in rusty fashion in the opening game but Sindhu put the pedal on the gas in the second half and closed it out in 17 minutes.

The second game was a close affair with Zhang refusing to give up, even taking a lead into the mid-game interval. The American moved ahead 15-11 at one point with Sindhu making a share of unforced errors. Then Sindhu tightened her game to bounce back with five straight points. At one point the two players were locked at 16-16 and Zhang was fighting hard to force the decider. Sindhu, however, won five points in a row from 16-17 to clinch the issue.

The sixth seed will now face South Korean veteran Sung Hi Jyun in the next round.

Earlier, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy kicked off the Indian campaign in the tournament against top seeds Si Wei Zheng/Ya Qiong Huang in the mixed doubles first round. The Indian duo put up a creditable showing before going down 13-21, 21-11, 17-21 in a marathon opener.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to play later in the day.

(More to follow)