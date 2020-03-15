Former India cricketer and noted broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday reacted to reports of his ouster from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s commentary panel, saying he was never entitled to his job and that he was respectful of the decision made by the Indian board.

It has been reported that Manjrekar, who has courted controversy for his views on air in recent times, has been dropped from BCCI’s ‘World feed’ commentary panel.

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional,” he added.

The Mumbaikar had a controversy-filled 2019 in the commentary box where he received plenty of criticism. First, there was the spat with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup, over his bits-and-pieces remark. The Saurashtra all-rounder, in response, hit back at Manjrekar.

Later in the year, he was involved in an on-air argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the pink-ball Test for which he was slammed on social media. Manjrekar soon issued an apology.