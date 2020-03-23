La Liga leaders Barcelona are in talks with the captains of the club about a possible salary cut for players due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club and Spanish football as a whole, Marca has reported.

Television revenue is the major source of income for football clubs across Europe and with matches being suspended it is unlikely that Barcelona would be able to cover its budget of over one billion euros if the season does not start anytime soon.

Though La Liga and Uefa officials are confident that the current season, which has been suspended for now, would be played before the end of the summer, the teams have started planning for a financial downturn and the Barcelona board discussed the possibility of a salary cut to tide over the crisis.

Marca mentioned that the reaction from the players has been positive, but no agreement can currently be reached without knowing for how long official competitions will be suspended.