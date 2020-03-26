New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has come out in support of those fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front line. In an open letter published by NZ Herald, the 29-year-old thanked “doctors, nurses and caregivers” for their sacrifices.

Over three billion of the world’s population has been asked to stay home as of Thursday as the threat of Covid-19 rises. The disease has spread across the globe at a rapid pace over the past month and has resulted in thousands of deaths.

In his open letter, Williamson wrote that it’s the front line fighters of this crisis who face real pressure, unlike sportspersons, and that everyone was aware of the magnitude of their sacrifice.

Read the letter here: