India ODI captain Mithali Raj has been doing her bit to ensure some relief for the underprivileged during the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The 37-year-old was seen distributing daily essentials and food packets to migrant labourers at Gachibowli, Hyderabad in videos shared on her Twitter feed. Using a face mask and gloves, she was handing over packets to the people present.
Raj has also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Fund and 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.
“All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit – Rs 5 lakh to The PM – CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” she said on her Twitter handle.