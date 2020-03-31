India ODI captain Mithali Raj has been doing her bit to ensure some relief for the underprivileged during the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old was seen distributing daily essentials and food packets to migrant labourers at Gachibowli, Hyderabad in videos shared on her Twitter feed. Using a face mask and gloves, she was handing over packets to the people present.

Day 2 : #FeedTheNeedy



Distributed Modi kits to migrant labourers and the needy at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.



former Indian captain and veteran cricketer @M_Raj03 also joined me. pic.twitter.com/hGYnPuCAqY — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) March 30, 2020

#FeedTheNeedy

V shd al count our blessngs, 4 al v knw it cud ve been far worse. I’m blessd 2 b joinin hands wid cricket legend @M_Raj03 ji & @satyakumar_y sir in doin our part in #IndiaFightsCorona by providin essentials 2 d brothers & sisters from NE & W. Bengal.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/EkTIDnCndi — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) March 30, 2020

I'm short of words to thank @team_sai & Smt. @M_Raj03 Ji for providing essentials to migrant workers from Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, at Hyderabad today. It was surprising for both myself and @abhisgbjym that you guys reached out to the needy in such a short notice. pic.twitter.com/GqAuewzN1f — Aroon Shah (@sevakaroon) March 30, 2020

Raj has also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Fund and 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

“All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit – Rs 5 lakh to The PM – CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” she said on her Twitter handle.