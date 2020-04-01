BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, to help feed those in need in the wake of national lockdown due to coronavirus.

The former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

“Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy,” Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

Visited belur math after 25 years .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy pic.twitter.com/FcIqHcWMh7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 1, 2020

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of rice worth Rs 50 lakh rice for the underprivileged during this time of lockdown and economic hardship for the poor. Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide for those who have been put in government schools for safety and security, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement.

A host of Indian sporting stars and federations have contributed to help in relief efforts.

India ODI captain Mithali Raj was seen distributing daily essentials and food packets to migrant labourers at Gachibowli, Hyderabad a couple of days back.

The pandemic has claimed over 40 lives in India so far, while more than 1600 positive cases have been reported cross the country.