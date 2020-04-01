For the first time since World War II, Wimbledon – the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament — will not be held this year, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday, as coronavirus continued to massively disrupt the sporting calendar.

The tournament was scheduled to be take place from June 29 to July 12 but the All England Tennis Club chiefs took the decision after an emergency meeting on Wednesday as tennis’ grass-court slam in London became the the latest major sporting event disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

As Wimbledon is played on grass, the tournament organizers had very little option to postpone their event as rescheduling would mean the affect the playing condition.

The cancellation of the only grasscourt major at the All England Club leaves the season in disarray, with no tennis due to be played until mid-July.

“Devastated,” tweeted eight-time champion Roger Federer.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles.

But tournament chiefs bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday, saying in a statement that they had made the decision with “great regret”.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the development:

This is gutting…. and no, this is not an April Fools joke…

Hope we can all be there in 2021!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2020

Wow 😳 very sad day in tennis 🎾 and sports as @Wimbledon is cancelled for the 1st time since 1945 the only time it has been canceled in its history for wars WW1 WW2, awful Carona virus 🦠 war — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) April 1, 2020

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

i say we just vote on the winners of wimbledon, and that we all vote for andy roddick and venus williams. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 1, 2020

Wimbledone. 😢💔 — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) April 1, 2020

My thoughts on the cancellation of #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/gWPoOJLUXH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020

No march madness

No olympics

No wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5Cg7mcaLE6 — Alex Shoemaker👨‍💻 (@alexdshoemaker) April 1, 2020

For those asking...#Wimbledon has been played from 1877 to 2019, except in 1915, 1916, 1917, 1918 and then in 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1945 and now in 2020. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 1, 2020

No Glastonbury. No Eurovision. No Wimbledon. No Olympics. No Paralympics. No Edinburgh Fringe.



A real challenge for broadcasters, with hundreds of hours of television and radio to now fill. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 1, 2020

I’ve always had so many great memories at @Wimbledon. The grass season will definitely be missed but the most important thing right now for us to focus on is that we’re all staying healthy and safe at home. pic.twitter.com/Btlu9rMfDc — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) April 1, 2020

Will miss you, @Wimbledon. Your tradition, your history, your respect for our sport.



Always a special place... 🤍🌸🌱 pic.twitter.com/olLFVh1ADH — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 1, 2020

Important to consider individual circumstances of various tournaments. Whilst it's true that Wimbledon blows every other event out of the water operationally speaking. This pandemic falls at an especially unlucky time for Roland Garros given their recent redevelopment investment. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) April 1, 2020

Everyone has moments of wondering whether this is all really happening.



Looking up on April 1st, without Queen’s and Wimbledon on the horizon, is one of mine. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) April 1, 2020

Reaction from the tennis family is much bigger today than it was in previous cancellations and suspensions.. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 1, 2020

does a year without #Wimbledon count as a year at all? — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 1, 2020