An emotional video, narrated by Roger Federer and released by Wimbledon, urged tennis fans to cheer for a different kind of champions this year – the healthcare workers and those fighting on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus.

The ongoing global pandemic forced the grass-court Grand Slam to be cancelled for the first time since World War II. As understandable as the decision was, tennis players and fans all over the world, were saddened by this decision. ‘Devastated’ was what the 38-year-old Swiss player tweeted when the news broke.

This new video by Wimbledon, in the voice of the most successful men’s singles player at the All England Club, gives an important perspective to this unprecedented situation. With public health and safety paramount, most people are staying at home and practising social-distancing. But many people such as the healthcare workers, law and order personnel have to step out and fight.

“Since 1877 Wimbledon fans have embraced The Championships. You have watched through multiple types of screen at all hours of the day and night. Descended from afar. Even queued. My, how you have queued,” he said in the video.

Also Read: What a cancelled Wimbledon could mean for Roger Federer, Serena Williams, fans and tennis

“This summer sadly, we must come together by staying apart. No tents will be pitched, no records broken, no trophies engraved.

“But as we say thank you for your passion and support, we remind ourselves that countless champions will be crowned. As frontline workers across the globe compete for us, we cheer for them. For now with play suspended, we are united in hope that tomorrow will be better than today,’ Federer signed off.