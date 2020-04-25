Legendary Indian archer Limba Ram, who suffers from a neuro-degenerative disease (multiple system atrophy), has been struggling to get proper medical care due to the nationwide lockdown forced by the coronavirus.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 48-year-old, has been diagnosed with Neurocysticercosis condition after worms were found in his brain. He was also diagnosed with schizophrenia in December 2019. He was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital but has been forced to stay home since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The report states that the three-time Olympian has major swelling in both his legs and needs life-saving injections because of a weak nervous system. But the lockdown has resulted in Limba not getting a single injection since the past month, which has put his life at great risk. The swelling in his legs has increased to such an extent that he is unable to move around in his house and is confined to his bed.

His wife Jenny was quoted as saying that they feel helpless and are worried since Limba’s condition is worsening.

“Earlier, a lab technician would come to administer him the injections, but that has not happened after the lockdown,” she said. No doctor has also come for check-ups. We are too scared to call a new lab boy to the hostel because Limba is a high-risk patient.”

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Limba’s medical report by AIIMS stated that the disease has spread through his body and is acting like a poison. His condition was improving till he was in the hospital but that isn’t the case as of now due to the lockdown.