Former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Mike Tyson showed off his speed during a sparring session as he gears up for a return to the ring to raise funds for those affected by homelessness and drugs.

The 53-year-old plans to take part in a few exhibition bouts that will last for three or four rounds at a charity event. Tyson put a video on his Twitter page with the headline “I’m a Bad Boy for life”. Tyson, during his glory days in professional boxing, was dubbed as the “Baddest Man on the Planet” for his no-nonsense approach in the ring.

He was widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all-time in two-decade career that saw him touch stratospheric heights. However, controversies haunted Tyson away from the ring throughout. In the video clip, which sadly lasted only for five seconds, Tyson speed is a treat to the eyes.

Watch the full video of Tyson’s sparring session here: