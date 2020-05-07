Upcoming compound archer Pragati Choudhary has suffered a brain stroke and her family is looking for financial assistance for her treatment, the Tribune reported.

Choudhary, who won an individual gold and two silver medalsin the International Solidarity event in Dhaka last year, suffered a stroke on Tuesday and has been in coma since her surgery.

The Khelo India-supported athlete has an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh under the scheme but the cost of her treatment is likely to be much high and her father Atul Kumar has applied for financial assistance from the sports ministry under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons scheme as the cost of treatment is likely to be around Rs 15 lakh.

“...She has recently suffered a brain stroke on May 5, 2020. However, I do not have the financial backup to afford the said treatment. The only income in my family comes from a shop that is rented and yields us Rs 2,50,000 annually. I would be highly obliged if you consider this,” the paper quoted Choudhary as saying in the letter.

Archery Association of India president and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has also requested the sports ministry to extend every help possible to the archer.

“…The total expenditure towards her medical treatment and surgery is quite astronomical and her family is not in a position to bear the expenses,” Munda wrote in his letter.