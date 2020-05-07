There’s something about great comebacks, the Champions League and Liverpool. Two of the finest fightbacks in the competition have involved the Reds from Merseyside.

In 2005, in Istanbul, a Liverpool team devoid of big names fought back from 0-3 down against a star-studded AC Milan side to win the Champions League on penalties. It is regarded as the most entertaining final in the competition’s history.

That famous night in Istanbul stood there unparalleled. It was a night not to be repeated very often, or if ever one wondered, untill the Reds once again did the unthinkable.

Play

This time it was at the semi-final stage, but the opponent was no less formidable. Barcelona, led by Lionel Messi had an enviable record in the Champions League in the past decade brought a 3-0 lead to Anfield from the first leg.

The Reds had Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, their most potent attacking players out. It was mission impossible, but so was in Istanbul.

The Reds cheered on by a typically vibrant Anfield on a European night brought down Barcelona.

Divocko Origi opened the scoring in the 7th minute to give Liverpool hope. Then early in the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum sent a header past Ander ter Stegen to put Liverpool within a goal of the Catalans.

With Anfield buzzing, Barcelona didn’t know what had hit them and before they could catch their breath the Reds added a third. It was Wijnaldum again. Unbelievable. Wijstabul they said!

The party wasn’t over. Just when one thought Barcelona had weathered the storm Liverpool caught them cold with a quick piece of thinking and Origi fired in the Reds’ fourth goal.

A moment of brilliance 🤩



On the eve of the anniversary of that famous night, @trentaa98 and the Reds give insight into the most famous corner in our history... pic.twitter.com/7iGh48ERdH — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 6, 2020

Those full-time celebrations 😍



A year since THAT incredible night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9SZIgTU2P — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 7, 2020

Liverpool led on aggregate for the first time in the tie and held on for a famous victory. They then went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final to claim their sixth European title.

The final was a drab affair, but it was the semi-final night at Anfield where Liverpool did all the entertaining.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been onto greater things of late and more maybe in store for the Reds. But this night at Anfiled will remain one of the highlights of his tenure at the club.