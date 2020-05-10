India pacer Mohammed Shami told his Bengal teammate Manoj Tiwary in a video chat that former captain MS Dhoni had given a tongue-lashing after bowling a poor delivery and trying to cover up for it.

Shami was talking about India’s Test against New Zealand in Wellington in 2014. India were in a good position in the contest but Brendon McCullum scored a career-best 302 put the game beyond the visitors’ reach. The former New Zealand captain, though, was dropped on 14 by Virat Kohli before scoring a memorable triple-ton.

“After McCullum was dropped on 14, on that day we thought: ‘it’s alright, we will send him back soon.’ Then he batted till lunch the next day. He continued till Tea and the day was about to end so I asked Virat why he’d dropped him,” Shami told Tiwary in an Instagram Live chat.

But Shami’s anger boiled over when McCullum was dropped for the second time. To vent his anger, he bowled a short ball.

Shami said: “McCullum then went on to score 300. On that day before lunch, another batsman edged one and he was dropped again. I ran in and bowled a bouncer in the second last ball before Lunch. The ball went over Mahi bhai’s head.”

“As we were heading towards the dressing room, he [Dhoni] came to me and said: ‘I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly’. I told him that the ball had slipped out of my hands.”

“Mahi bhai told me: ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye, jhoot mat bol’ [Look son, I have seen a lot of players come and go. Don’t lie to me]. He said that with a bit of aggression in his tone.”

The 29-year-old pacer added: ‘Bete tumhare senior hain, tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana’ [Son, I am your senior as well as the captain. Don’t try to fool me]”

Shami, however, heaped praise on the World Cup-winning captain, who has not played a competitive game since India’s semi-final ouster in the 2019 edition.

“I have made my debut in all three formats under Mahi bhai. You can only keep on learning from him, he’s such a brilliant individual.”