Sri Lanka Cricket has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to consider touring the island nation for their scheduled limited-overs series in July.

India is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka for three one-dayers and as many T20 Internationals in June-July, which is currently under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced a cricket shutdown.

According to a report published in The Island, SLC has indicated its willingness to play the limited-overs series in late July in an email and are awaiting a reply from BCCI.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has sent an e-mail to their counterparts at Board of Control for Cricket in India requesting the possibility of resuming bilateral cricket later in July,” the report said.

According to the report, an official said that “they would have to follow strict quarantine rules and the series might take place behind closed doors considering the safety of fans.”

However the BCCI brass have stated that they won’t be able to commit to the series unless there are clear directives from the government and proper travel advisories in place. England’s tour to Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series was cancelled in mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the middle of the second warm-up game of the tour.

If the India tour doesn’t happen, it would further hit the Sri Lankan cricket board, who are banking on Virat Kohli and Co to visit their shores for a financial boost. Sri Lanka had earlier offered to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which was indefinitely suspended by the BCCI due to the pandemic.