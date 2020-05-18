Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup is a moment Indian cricket fans will never forget.

It’s something that even Andrew Flintoff will not forget as it were his words that fired up Yuvraj to do the unthinkable.

The former Indian batsman has now revealed the exact words that Flintoff told him in the previous over that made him livid.

“I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off,” Yuvraj said during the Instagram Live chat with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

“Then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenhas and then I looked at Freddie,” he added.

Mascarenhas had hit Yuvraj Singh for five sixes in a single over during a series in England earlier that year and it had deeply hurt the Indian all-rounder.

“Finally, the monkey was off my back. It’s a game we all will remember for a long time,” he said.

India went on to beat England to qualify for the semi-finals where they got the better of Australia before winning a thrilling final against Pakistan to lift the title.

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Man of the Series for his exploits.

Here’s Yuvraj Singh’s full video chat with Pietersen