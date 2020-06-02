Veteran West Indian batsman Chris Gayle took to social media to condemn the killing of American George Floyd, an unarmed civilian who was taken to police custody last week.

Gayle, in a post on Instagram, revealed that he has experienced racism around the world during his career, which has spanned over 22 years at the top level. The 40-year-old’s comments come in the wake of Floyd’s death, which has sparked widespread protests in USA.

A number of top sportspersons around the world have condemned the incident. ssTwenty three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, rising star Coco Gauff, basketball icons Michael Jordan and Lebron James as well as reigning formula one champion Lewis Hamilton have also expressed solidarity with the ongoing protests.

“Black lives matter just like any other life,” Gayle wrote. “Black people matter, p***k all racist people; stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own,” he added.

“I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on. Racism is not only in football, it’s in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud.”

Last week, in the German Bundesliga, French footballer Marcus Thuram and England international Jadon Sancho both mounted individual protests, calling for justice for Floyd after scoring in Germany’s Bundesliga on Sunday, which is the only top-flight European football league in action at the moment. ssBecause of the escalation of the protests, US President Donald Trump has been forced to take shelter in a White House bunker.