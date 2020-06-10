The Board of Control for Cricket in India has told Sri Lanka Cricket that the Indian team will tour the island nation, if the government permits, in August, according to a report by The Island.

India were initially scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs but the calendar went haywire with international cricket coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now that the game is returning with England hosting West Indies, the Sri Lankan cricket board is hopeful of pulling off the India tour.

SLC will now seek permission from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports to host the series before chalking out the details of the tour with BCCI.

“Ideally, we would want to fill up 30 to 40 percent of the venues. Spectators can maintain the one meter distance and watch games. However, the final call will be made by health officials. We will follow all their instructions,” the Sri Lankan newspaper quoted an SLC official as saying.

International cricket inched closer to a return on Tuesday as the West Indies team landed in Manchester. The three-match contest was originally meant to be played in June but will now start on July 8 instead.