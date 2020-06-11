Ever since the International Cricket Committee proposed the idea of banning the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many present and past bowling greats have expressed opinions about how it could affect the balance between the bat and ball with even Pakistan legend Wasim Akram joining the chorus, saying bowlers would become robots.

Anticipating such a situation, Australian ball manufacturer Kookaburra had last month claimed that they were looking to produce a wax applicator that can be used to shine the ball.

However, owner of Dukes ball manufacturing company British Cricket Balls Ltd., Dilip Jajodia all this talk about the bowlers being at a disadvantage due to saliva ban is humbug and it is the quality of the balls that matter the most.

“The whole question of saliva, and this is the key issue... with our English balls, the grease is applied to the leather for waterproofing purpose. So when you rub the ball on your trousers vigorously, the friction releases the grease to come to the surface and you get the shine. If you apply saliva it speeds up the process but it’s not impossible to shine the ball without applying saliva,” he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

“Most of these comments are coming from Southern Hemisphere and India where they used Kookaburra or SG balls. You don’t need just the shine to make the ball swing. It has to be right shape, right hardness, right seam and of course a skilled bowler. But if you have a ball that’s of wrong shape, seam is opening, leather is dry, then you need every bit of assistance that you can for the ball to move,” he added.

It is a known fact in Indian domestic cricket that the SG Test balls have to be changed regularly as they either loose shape or their seam opens up.

Jajodia also dismissed the talk of producing a special wax applicator as a PR stunt saying any wax can be used if needed. However, any such talk is premature as the ICC rules does not allow the use of wax.

He claimed that he had conveyed his views to Marylebone Cricket Club, which is responsible for making the rules of the game and said since use of sweat has been allowed by ICC should be enough for the bowlers to make it swing.

Jajodia’s theory will be checked in the three-match Test series between England and West Indies starting July and he is confident that bowlers will have no problem making the ball talk.

All English bowlers have been supplied with a box of new balls for training purpose. Now sweat is allowed and that should be enough, he added.