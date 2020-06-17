Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India’s disabled cricketers, who are in financial distress due to the coronavirus lockdown, PTI reported.

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India secretary Ravi Chauhan confirmed that Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under the aegis of PCCAI.

“When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players. The efforts were rewarded and we collected a sum of Rs 1,50,000. This money was transferred to 30 most players of PCCAI,” said Chauhan.

“An amount of Rs 5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts,” he added. “Every help is god-sent for these players and they will always be thankful for this,” added Chauhan.

Waugh’s manager came to know about PCCAI when the World Cup-winning captain had met the said players for a project he had undertaken.