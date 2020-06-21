Veteran pacer Ashok Dinda calls himself a victim of politics after Bengal dropped him on disciplinary grounds midway into the Ranji Trophy last year but says he would return stronger with a new team this season.

Bengal’s second highest wicket-taker after Utpal Chatterjee, Dinda was ousted following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. Putting the controversy behind, Bengal moved on and went on to finish runners-up in Ranji Trophy for the first time in 13 years.

In a chat with PTI, Dinda said he’s already in talks with a few teams and would soon apply for an No Objection Certificate from Cricket Association of Bengal.

“I will not be part of Bengal anymore, that’s for sure. It was a decision I had taken last season only. It’s my personal matter,” Dinda, who has 420 wickets from 116 first-class cricket, said.

“I will play for some other state. I’ve got a few offers and discussions are on. But I’m yet to finalise which state I’m going to represent next season,” said Dinda, who represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals and nine T20 Internationals.

Dinda was accused of publicly abusing Bengal bowling coach Bose, a former Bengal medium pacer with 317 first-class wickets in 91 matches.

Dinda refused to tender an apology and he was also accused of creating a rift within the team.

“I’m not happy playing here with this group of coaching staff. The way I was treated, I’ve nothing to say. I’ve done the job for them and now I’m of no use. It’s a selfish world,” he said.

After being sidelined, Dinda was spotted at Eden Gardens rooting for Bengal’s Ishan Porel, who formed a potent pace attack alongside Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar

“I’ll definitely miss the home state, 100%, having played for so many years. I also missed them last year. But I’m in good terms with my former teammates... [CAB president] Avishek is very friendly and good-hearted.

“At times, I also speak to Dada [Sourav Ganguly].”

(with PTI inputs)