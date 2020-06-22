Indian cricket lost a stalwart on Sunday as Rajinder Goel died at the age of 77 owing to age-related illness.

In a career spanning 27 years, Goel picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.

Unfortunately, Goel could never play for India mainly because his career coincided with that of Bishen Singh Bedi but his 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls in first-class cricket are a testament to his brilliance.

With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel, despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition.

A number of past and present Indian cricketers paid their respects to Goel on Twitter.

Here are some reactions:

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hqDoSsoL5y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2020

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Rajinder Goel. One of the strong pillars of our domestic cricket. Served the game meritoriously despite an India call. My condolences to his family. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 22, 2020

Rajinder Goel was easily the most ‘contented’ human being I’ve known...I used to envy his sense of ‘contentment’ in my moments of turmoil..RIP ‘Goely’..You bowled yur heart out to keep Ranji Trophy alive..!! pic.twitter.com/U1ZZCQE7KW — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 21, 2020

Rajinder Goel was the most trustworthy ‘trundler’ in Indn 1st Class Crkt..very sad personally on his demise..lost a dear friend..RIP ‘Goely’..!! pic.twitter.com/IddYttmBQ7 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 21, 2020

Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji 🏏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qH7ZCIFsIC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2020

A very simple, humble man. Highest wicket taker in his last first class season. 750 First- class wickets but never played for India. Was India’s loss. Rajinder Goel ji ko vinamra Shraddhanjali. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/qTYvalr1nU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6wIOfolnJc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020

Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir pic.twitter.com/m3cXcBIX8F — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the sad news of Rajinder Goel Saab,The Highest wkt taker in Ranji trophy 637, my heartfelt condolences to the family, i was very lucky to meet him quite a few times and shared good values.

⁦⁦@BCCI⁩

⁦@canarabank⁩

⁦@haryanacricket⁩ pic.twitter.com/n7JbrByvmh — Sunil Joshi | ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) June 21, 2020

Very sad to hear that a giant of Indian cricket, Rajinder Goel, has passed away. Champion bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2020

Have always been staggered by the records of Shivalkar & Rajinder Goel.

Here’s Goel’s FC record for you - 157 matches, 750 wickets!

59 five wicket hauls & 18 times 10 wkts in a match. Avg -18.58.

That’s bradmanesque in bowling - 5 wkts every 2.6 matches.

RIP Goel Sir 🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 22, 2020

Really sad to Hear about Rajinder Goel saab.. May his soul merge with light and attain Sadgati 🙏🏾..#championbowler — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) June 21, 2020

Very sad to know that Rajinder Goel Saab is no more. One of the stalwarts of Indian cricket with 750 first class wickets. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/YANaldX5oQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 21, 2020

Sad to hear about the demise of Rajinder Goel.. Go well, Sir.. May your soul rest in peace.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) June 21, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel SIR🙏 He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones🙏 pic.twitter.com/zzf9l0KQ7I — Laxmi Ratan Shukla🇮🇳 (@Lshukla6) June 22, 2020