Indian cricket lost a stalwart on Sunday as Rajinder Goel died at the age of 77 owing to age-related illness.
In a career spanning 27 years, Goel picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.
Unfortunately, Goel could never play for India mainly because his career coincided with that of Bishen Singh Bedi but his 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls in first-class cricket are a testament to his brilliance.
With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel, despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition.
A number of past and present Indian cricketers paid their respects to Goel on Twitter.
Here are some reactions: