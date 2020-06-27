Batsman Karun Nair said he sees parallels between five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as the duo keep inspiring others to become the best version of themselves.

Nair, who became only the second Indian to score a triple century in 2016, considers himself lucky to have played alongside Kohli: “You want to be following what he [Virat Kohli] is doing and he does so many things right,” Nair said during a chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel.

“He is also the best in the world. If he has become the best in the world that means he has done most things right and he is just a wonderful player. He is such an inspiration for cricketers and all youngsters. To see what he has been able to do in the last ten years is astonishing and something that everyone wants to follow and get inspired by. Same with me. [I have] been lucky enough to be a part of the same dressing room as him and watch him very closely.”

Nair named Ronaldo as his favourite non-cricket sportsperson and said the Juventus FC forward’s hard work and determination to be the best, motivates him.

“I am a huge Manchester United fan,” he said.

“The non-cricket sportsperson that inspires me a lot is Cristiano Ronaldo. I have followed him since he joined Manchester United. You know it’s astonishing to see how someone can grow from being just a normal player to being the best in the world. The hard work that he has put in to get to where he has, and the determination and the focus that he has… if you need to be the best in the world you need to have something different, different mentality. It is something that really inspires me everyday.”

