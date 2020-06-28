Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel weighed in on the different captaincy styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the most successful captains in Indian cricket over the last decade.

Dhoni won India the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy as captain while captaining Chennai Super Kings to their three Indian Premier League wins.

After Dhoni, Kohli has taken over the captaincy of the team a period where the Indian cricket team have been the most consistent in recent years.

Sharma on the other hand has deputised in Kohli’s absence but has guided Mumbai Indians to four IPL crowns.

Patel who has played under all three captains with the Indian team or at the IPL felt, Kohli, is a bit different from the other two in terms of the way he carries himself on the field.

“Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to be lead from the front and be aggressive all the time,” Patel told Aakash Chopra during his YouTube show Aakash Wani.

“It is his style and it has suited him. Dhoni and Rohit keep the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves,” he added.

Watch: Karun Nair on similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and India captain Virat Kohli

Further elaborating, Patel said Dhoni brings the best out of his players while Rohit is an excellent planner.

“I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player’s potential and what all can be extracted out from him. We talk about giving your 100 percent, but every player’s level of 100 percent varies,” he said.

“So, Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves,” he added.

“Rohit plans really well. At bowlers’ meet, he is completely involved. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role - he is a master in figuring that out. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at,” Patel said.

Patel will be hoping to team up with Kohli at RCB if the IPL season that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic is rescheduled. The Bangalore side have never won the competition despite reaching the final twice.

With the ICC yet to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, the fate of the IPL hangs in balance.

Watch the full interview here: