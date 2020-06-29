Malaysia-based Gurmukh Singh and family came up with a rendition of Liverpool FC anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with an Indian twist after the club’s first Premier League title win in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were confirmed champions on Friday following Chelsea’s win over Manchester City. The Reds also made history, becoming the first team in English history to wrap up the league title with seven matches to spare.

The song was originally composed by the Liverpool-based band Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1963. The UK chart-topper was soon adopted by the football club, who subsequently enjoyed heady success in the 1970s and the 80s. The Anfield crowd singing the anthem in unison before and after games is widely regarded as one of the best sights in the game.

Singh’s family is seen wearing Liverpool scarves in the video but his son, he says, switched allegiances to arch-rivals Manchester United as a kid.

“All of us here are Liverpool Football Club fans with one minor exception, my son, he’s a die-hard Red Devil,” Singh said before the unique rendition.

Watch Gurmukh Singh’s version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” here: