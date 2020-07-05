Former India pacer Aavishkar Salvi has been appointed head coach of the Puducherry senior team for the upcoming domestic season, PTI reported.

A Cricket Association of Pondicherry official also confirmed that former Mumbai first-class cricketer Onkar Khanvilkar will be the assistant coach and former Rajasthan keeper Dishant Yagnik will take over the role of fielding coach. During his playing days, Salvi drew attention for his bowling action, which bore a striking similarity to Australia great Glenn McGrath. The Mumbai bowler played in four One-day Internationals.

The 38-year old replaces former Karnataka batsman J Arun Kumar as the Pondicherry head coach. All the appointments are for one season. The CAP official said they had opted for Salvi as he had done a good job during Pondicherry’s first season.

“Salvi had done a good job when he coached Pondicherry during first season. So, we have gone back to him. He is a nice guy and knows the players well,” he told PTI.

Confirming the development, Salvi said: “This is my second stint with Puducherry as I was their head coach for the first season. This time, they have reappointed me.”

“It is exciting. We don’t know when the cricket season will start because of Covid-19, how cricket will be played, but still if an association is preparing themselves, it is a good thing to be part of it,” added Salvi.

The 38-year-old thinks Pondicherry is an exciting setup with the association having worked on the playing conditions in recent past.

“They [Pondicherry] are an exciting team,” Salvi added. “The association has developed infrastructure. If you see the newly affiliated teams, Pondicherry is the only one where they have developed so many grounds with wonderful training facilities,” Salvi added.