“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but rising every time we fall,” says former West Indies pacer and commentator Ian Bishop in a video released by the International Cricket Council ahead of the game’s return for the first time since March.

England and West Indies will face each other at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton on Wednesday in the first of a three-match Test series. All international cricket activities came to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic three months ago. The last game before the lockdown was the One-day International between Australia in New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a contest that the hosts won by 71 runs.

India captain Virat Kohli, Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and England all-rounder Ben Stokes are among the cricketers who feature prominently in the 101-second clip, showcasing how top cricketers overcome adversity.

One of the standout moments of the 2019 World Cup, where Kohli signalled a group of Indian fans to stop booing but cheer Australia’s Steve Smith, also finds a place in the video. Stokes is shown rising from the ignominy of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, being smashed for four sixes in the final over by Carlos Brathwaite, to leading England men to glory last summer.

Watch the video here: