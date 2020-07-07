West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released a new single title ‘Helicopter 7’ on the eve of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 39th birthday.

Bravo and Dhoni have been teammates during their long and distinguished stay in Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. The teaser of the song, released by Bravo last week, was received well on YouTube.

Bravo mentions Dhoni’s unique feat as captain, winning all the International Cricket Council Trophies. There are lines dedicated to the three-time IPL-winning skipper’s T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the World Cup win on home soil in 2011. Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK setup over the past decade. After serving a two-year ban, they made a stunning comeback in 2018 to lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

The song has been named after Dhoni’s trademark shot, the Helicopter, where he uses the power on his bottom hand to flick the ball over the long-on region. Bravo enjoys immense popularity as a musician too with the song ‘Champion’ going on to become a rage in 2016.

Watch Dwayne Bravo’s single ‘Helicoper 7’ here: