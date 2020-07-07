Batting legend Brian Lara believes West Indies will need to adopt a proactive approach in the upcoming three-Test series against England as they don’t have the firepower to last five days.

The 51-year-old expressed concern over the visitors’ batting department. The three-Test series between England and the West Indies starts on Wednesday at Southampton in a “bio-secure” environment, marking the resumption of international cricket since it was shut down in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They [West Indies] have to be able to pounce immediately,” Lara told BBC Sport.

“England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites. They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England. I don’t think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it.”

Lara pointed out that adaptability will be the key for West Indies, who are the holders of the Wisden Trophy after winning 2-1 in the Caribbean last year. The Windies are eyeing their first series win in England since 1988.

“It’s going to be a series that’s watched all around the world and everybody is hoping to see a competitive series,” said Lara.

“It would mean a lot to all West Indians if they could win. If they play good cricket on the first day of the Test series, show they have the mettle to perform against England, and that’s the key.”

The second and third Tests of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.