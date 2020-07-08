From his century on debut at Lord’s to those elegant off-side strokes that defined his career, Sourav Ganguly was always about making an immediate impact. Ganguly’s stint as captain, just after Indian cricket had been hit hard by the match-fixing scandal in 2000, brought belief back in the team and the game. And for most fans, that will always rank amongst his greatest achievements.

Read: Ganguly’s masterclass on batting, which showed there was a method to his legend

The belief was a direct consequence of the manner Ganguly carried himself on and off the field. The absolute confidence raised Indian from being a ‘nice’ team to one that wanted to beat down the opposition.

At the same time, the captaincy was only one part of the Ganguly legend. He was the top ODI run-scorer for the eight-year period starting from 1997 and formed the most prolific ODI pairing with Sachin Tendulkar.

Watch: The Sourav Ganguly interview: ‘Cricket is a captain’s game, the coach has to take a step behind’

And he isn’t quite done with Indian cricket yet. As Board of Control for Cricket in India president, he continues to try to put players on the forefront of the game in India.

As Ganguly turns 48, here’s how Twitter is celebrating his birthday:

On this day Dada turns 48.

488 International appearances

18575 international runs

38 international hundreds

1 Double Hundred

100 ODI wickets

And an incredible leader of india in Modern era cricket.#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/NCANZZlfji — Ramakanta Behera (@Ramakant170697) July 8, 2020

Sourav Ganguly, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, shares the record for India's highest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup partnership with Rahul Dravid 🙌



📹 Relive that special effort, which was the first 300-plus stand in ODI history! pic.twitter.com/7bYemXNx71 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

If Tiger Pataudi unified Indian cricket, @BishanBedi gave it self respect, Gavaskar a professional edge, Kapil Dev a never say die spirit, @SGanguly99 gave it self belief, @msdhoni the glory. All captains, all LEGENDS.. #HappyBirthdayDada #DemocracysXI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 8, 2020

Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99



A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rltgkcATMc — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday! to @SGanguly99, who had a day out in Adelaide in 2000, scoring 141 against an attack featuring Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq! pic.twitter.com/MwCkhEa8Eo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 8, 2020

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Did you know Dada



Batted exactly 300 ODI innings!

Taken exactly 100 ODI wickets!

Taken exactly 100 ODI catches!

Struck exactly 900 Test Fours!#HappyBirthdayDada — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) July 8, 2020

Sourav Ganguly is the father of Modern Indian Aggressive Cricket. An era which saw multiple ICC trophies & Test number 1 rank. #HappyBirthdayDada — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 8, 2020

Dear Dada thank you for



1. Yuvi

2. Viru

3. Dhoni

4. Bhajji

5. Zaheer

6. Kaif

7. Lord's Balcony

8. Roof top sixes

9. Aggression

10. Off side delight



Happy Birthday Champion 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 8, 2020

When it comes aggression:



Sourav Ganguly: Principal



Ricky Ponting: Teacher



Virat Kohli: Student#HappyBirthdayDada — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly - the greatest Indian cricket captain for those who actually understand cricket — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) July 8, 2020