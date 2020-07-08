England and West Indies players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign as international cricket resumed after the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday.

Both teams had already announced they would be wearing BLM logos on their shirts during the three-match series.

Watch: Former cricketers Michael Holding, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Nasser Hussain on Black Lives Matter

England captain Ben Stokes decided to bat after winning the toss, with rain having washed out the morning session.

The players gathered in a semi-circle in the middle at Southampton to observe a minute’s silence in memory of both the victims of Covid-19 and West Indies great Everton Weekes, who died last week at the age of 95.

Kemar Roach bowled the first ball and Rory Burns survived a confident lbw appeal off the fourth ball of the match. But England lost their first wicket off the 10th ball when Dom Sibley was bowled for a duck by fast bowler Shannon Gabriel playing no shot.

Rain stopped play with England 1/1 off three overs.

