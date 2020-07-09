New Zealand Cricket on Thursday named all-rounder Sophie Devine as their permanent captain having stepped in for Amy Satterthwaite, who had gone on maternity leave in 2019.

Devine became captain in January ahead of the T20 World Cup but the White Ferns made a disappointing first-round exit. Satterthwaite will be the vice-captain when she returns.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy,” Devine said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture.

Impressed with the standard of Indian domestic players, says Sophie Devine

Head coach Bob Carter said: “I’m very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group.”

“Sophie is a strong leader, she has her own style and knows what she wants from herself and the team“It’s a testament to her ability as a leader that her performance with the bat last summer went to a new level. She leads with her actions and the team responds well to her leadership style.

“Amy is on the comeback to cricket after giving birth and she is progressing really well. Having her experience, knowledge and leadership working alongside Sophie is only going to benefit the team.”

New Zealand are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s against Australia in September. Devine will lead her side into the 2021 World Cup, which will be played at home.