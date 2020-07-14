Even without fans, great sporting moments will inspire truly raw emotions for players and fans. The proof for that was seen after English club Wycombe Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time ever.

In what is certain to go down as one of the greatest sports interviews of 2020, Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa made a remark after his team created history in Wembley on Monday.

The 38-year-old Akinfenwa (a Liverpool fan) joked in his post-match interview that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who guided his side to the Premier League title this season, is the only man who could “hit me up on WhatsApp” to celebrate their successes together.

And the striker has received a congratulatory message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side sealed promotion to the Championship.

An emotional Adebayo Akinfenwa praying at full time after getting promoted 🙏@daRealAkinfenwa pic.twitter.com/TD77YdQDdC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 13, 2020

🏆 After 27 seasons in the EFL’s bottom 2 divisions, Wycombe have won promotion to English football’s second tier for the first time

🏟️ Gareth Ainsworth is the second manager (after Martin O’Neill) to lead Wycombe to a Wembley final victory pic.twitter.com/JHtphB7o9i — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 13, 2020

The interview that Akinfenwa gave was one of just raw emotions:

🗣 - "Tell me what we did!? I don't think they heard you at the back!"



📲 - "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever...😂 pic.twitter.com/Ubfu5jZ1ep — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2020

“Look, look, let me calm down. First and foremost, I want to thank God, because today he made the impossible possible. Four years ago I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed. “Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together. You get me? Oi! “I hope my story shows that the only opinion that matters is the opinion you have about yourself. I was lucky and blessed to find a manager and players who believed in me, so we are here today, and I’ll say it for the people in the back: Wycombe’s in the Championship. “Wait, wait, I’ll say it one more time: Wycombe is in the Champio- Wait! The people in the back didn’t hear me! Wycombe is in the Championship!”

And what do you know, Klopp responded to the Liverpool fan:

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

“Watched the game, well I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or one of my players told me that you want to get, what did you think to say? If you could get in contact with me on WhatsApp, here we go. “Congratulations! I’m pretty sure your whole life [you dreamed of] at least [being] a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done. “Great, a great victory. Even in strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately.” — Klopp in a message to Akinfenwa

Here’s a longer video of the winning moments as well as the manager’s interview at the end: