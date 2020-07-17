Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Thursday to lift their 34th La Liga title, pipping Barcelona to the finish line with a game to spare.

Once again, French striker Karim Benzema was the star of the show, netting a brace to power his team to victory. Few expected coach Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid and even fewer expected him to come back as coach.

And yet almost 500 days later, he has won the La Liga title, without fuss, without even the improvements he was promised. On Thursday, in an empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at Real Madrid’s training ground, he hoisted another trophy, his second in La Liga and 11th overall as coach.

Zidane currently wins a trophy every 19 games on average and while three Champions League titles out of three was historic, this might be his most impressive yet. The three-time Fifa World Player of Year-winner rated this win as one of his finest achievements. Madrid also recorded their first win since the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the club.

Here’s how Twitter celebrated Real Madrid’s triumph:

(With inputs from AFP)