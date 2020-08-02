Arsenal came from behind to beat ten-man Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley and win the 2019-’20 FA Cup. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as his brace helped the Gunners to victory.

The Gabon striker had also scored twice in the semi-final win over Manchester City as Mikel Arteta’s men had triumphed 2-0.

Read: Arsenal’s No 14 delivers FA Cup No 14: Twitter toasts Aubameyang as Gunners beat Chelsea in final

Chelsea though had to be content with a runners-up spot as they lost their second final in four years having won the trophy in 2018. It was Arsenal’s third straight win over their London rivals in FA Cup finals having previously beaten them in 2002 and 2017.

The win took Gunners’ tally of FA Cup trophies to 14, the most by any club. Arsenal now also hold the record for most final appearances at the event.

Here is the list of the most prolific FA Cup winners:

List of FA Cup's most successful teams Club Wins Runners-up Total final appearances Arsenal 14 7 21 Manchester United 12 8 20 Chelsea 8 6 14 Tottenham Hotspur 8 1 9 Liverpool 7 7 14 Aston Villa 7 4 11 Newcastle United 6 7 13 Manchester City 6 5 11 Blackburn Rovers 6 2 8 Everton 5 8 13

Arteta has won his first trophy in less than a year into management and with the win at Wembley he’s gone straight into the record books.

1 - Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to win a major trophy in their first season in charge of the club since George Graham in 1986-87. Natural. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/UX3B0t36K3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020

1 - Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager. Leader. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/RcP0MxYGPz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020

It was a bit of the same for Aubameyang as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang standing with every other player that has scored two goals in both the semi-final and #FACupFinal of the same season in the last 30 years.



Yep, that's right. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ctSO37g8fl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

In the past 50 years, only three players have scored a brace in both the semi-final and final of a single FA Cup campaign:



⚽️ Alan Taylor (1975, West Ham)

⚽️ Ian Rush (1986, Liverpool)

⚽️ Aubameyang (2020, Arsenal)



The first in the Premier League era. pic.twitter.com/3O75EfIOvd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

69 - Since making his debut for Arsenal in February 2018, @Aubameyang7 has scored more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (69, one more than Mohamed Salah). Outstanding. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/eEEEFFNIAt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020

Arsenal would be pleased with winning a record 14th title but this statistic would also delight the north-London club’s faithful.

14 - Arsenal have won the FA Cup for the 14th time; the most of any team. They are also the first side to beat the same opponent on three separate occasions in an FA Cup final. Speciality. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/bZStYEOz64 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020

For Chelsea\, though it was an evening to forget.