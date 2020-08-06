FA Cup winners Arsenal announced on Wednesday they were planning to cut 55 jobs due to the damaging effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the club’s finances and the decision was slammed across the board by fans and analysts.

The Premier League outfit said their main sources of income had all been hit, including broadcast revenue, matchday takings and commercial activity.

Players and management have taken pay cuts during the Covid-19 lockdown but the club said further savings were needed to weather the storm.

“Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can,” said a statement signed by head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

“Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.”

Arsenal, who failed to qualify for the lucrative Champions League, said the outlook was bleak.

“Current indications are that we will not have fans back at Emirates Stadium for the start of next season and fans will only be able to return in limited numbers after that,” the statement said.

“The global economic projections are also very negative.

“This will impact the disposable income of our fans, the money corporate clients have to spend on hospitality and sponsorship, and the ability for broadcasters to invest in TV rights.”

The decision did not go well on social media, with the club’s questionable financial decisions regarding player recruitment highlighted.

55 jobs at, let’s say an average £50,000 a year, is £2.75m.



When you consider some of the deals we’ve sanctioned for players, and the fees paid to them and certain agents, it’s shameful the club see fit to let 55 hard-working people lose their jobs at this moment in time. https://t.co/fIEJNFvJZg — arseblog (@arseblog) August 5, 2020

can't find £2.5m for 55 jobs, but can give Cedric Soares a 4-year deal because his agent is the top name in Sanllehi's rolodex. — ag 🎗 (@BeltransMole23) August 5, 2020

Stan Kroenke sacks 55 people working at Arsenal. What a strange way to celebrate their FA Cup win. I wonder what he would have done if they lost? — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) August 5, 2020

As reported by @SamiMokbel81_DM and @johncrossmirror, Arsenal have told Francis Cagigao and other key figures within the scouting network that they no longer have a job. I'm told there is a sense of bemusement at the move to axe such respected personnel. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 5, 2020

.@SkyKaveh on Ozil & the Arsenal redundancies



He is paid £350k a week and is not playing, some of these people losing their jobs earn in a year what he earns in a day,



Well said. 👏pic.twitter.com/EzV9uFZZXO — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) August 5, 2020

Not a big fan of Mesut Özil as you all know but he doesn’t have to be the centre of what happened today at Arsenal. https://t.co/LZlXp95DEY — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 5, 2020

Arsenal’s redundancies are morally and economically indefensible, no matter how you spin it.



They’re another grim illustration of how clubs have moved away from their role as social institutions- a responsibility they should be reminded of at every turnhttps://t.co/RiAaV07OL1 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 5, 2020

55 redundancies? Billionaire owner? What’s your thoughts on this? I don’t understand the inner financial workings at arsenal but this seems harsh. No? https://t.co/dT7trbn1IX — Nick 🇨🇦 (@Nick28T) August 5, 2020

If Liverpool and Tottenham’s respective u-turns in regards to furloughing their staff shows us anything it’s that supporter-outrage can make a real difference. Arsenal fans need to keep shouting load and angrily about what their club has done today. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 5, 2020

This is indefensible from Arsenal. 55 redundancies yet they’re offering Willian 200k a week.



Scandalous. https://t.co/PYgfg2NDMl — Ellis Platten - AwayDays (@ellis_platten) August 5, 2020

Francis Cagigao is the highest profile casualty of Arsenal’s 55 redundancies. The widely renowned scout who brought Cesc Fabregas and, more recently, Gabriel Martinelli to the club. Two decades of unbelievable service down the drain. Unbelievable. Indefensible. Utterly shameful. — Arsenal News (@GoonerTaIk) August 5, 2020

Laying off 55 people in the same week you're reportedly offering a 31 year old (32 next week) winger at 3 year deal on £100k+ per week is not an amazing look, is it? — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) August 5, 2020

There are definitely some redundant figures at Arsenal Football Club at the moment [I'm not even talking about any of the players here] but something tells me that they'll survive the swing of the axe just fine. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 5, 2020

Modern football is broken #1575



It is verging on the scandalous that a club that pays its players hundreds of thousands in some cases, and will seek to reinforce, can make redundancies.



The cost of one player would save a series of jobs. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 5, 2020

Not really sure having a pop at Ozil is relevant with regard to the redundancies. The owner is worth 8 billion. — DoverMarksman🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🇬🇧🔴⚪️🌹 (@ARSENALDvbrisG) August 5, 2020

'AST is sad to see the news that 55 members of staff are to be made redundant. Arsenal players have contributed to savings at the club by taking voluntary wage cuts. We had hoped these savings would be used to ensure all Arsenal staff are looked after in these difficult times — AST (@AST_arsenal) August 5, 2020

Please @Arsenal,



• Don’t sign Willian.

• Give Martinelli, Saka, Smith-Rowe & Nelson more minutes.

• The money for Willians wages can stop 55 people losing their livelihood.



I would accept a slightly weaker squad to save these jobs.

Please do the right thing Arsenal. — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) August 5, 2020

Stan Kroenke reacting to Arsenal’s redundancies pic.twitter.com/rX1S4l0l4m — Simpsons Arsenal (@SimpsonsArsenal) August 5, 2020

It’s not Özil’s fault that he earns £350k per week. It is the club’s fault, however, that they are about to let 55 non-playing staff go, only to then spaff money on deadwood & new shiny players. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) August 5, 2020

If Willian and Countinho sign, the most high profile recent deals for us would be:



Willian - agent Kia

Coutinho - agent Kia

Soares - agent Kia

Luiz 1 year renewal - agent Kia

Pablo Mari - agent Arturo Canales, mate of Raul who repped Emery into the Arsenal job.



I mean … 😬 — arseblog (@arseblog) August 5, 2020

With AFP inputs