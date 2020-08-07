Top seed Petra Martic came back from a set down to beat Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarter-finals at the Palermo Open on Thursday. The WTA tournament marks the return of tennis after five-month shutdown due to coronavirus.
After a day of upsets on Wednesday, the top seed was under pressure early too but dug deep to secure a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win at the clay-court event. She will play Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.
Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit had to fight for a comeback win as well, as she rallied to beat Germany’s Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Estonian will face another tough test in the quarters against 19-year-old wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who had stunned Donna Vekic to make her first WTA quarter-final.
Dayana Yastremska, the seventh seed, was the only one to close out a straight sets win as she defeated lucky loser Oceane Dodin, 6-2, 6-4. to complete the quarterfinal line-up. She will face local favorite Camila Giorgi next, who was put to the test for her second-round win. She came from a set down to beat Slovenian teenager Kaja Juvan. The former World No.26 secured a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win to continue the good show by Italians at the event.
Results
Second round
Petra Martic (CRO x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Anett Kontaveit (EST x4) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x7) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-2, 6-4