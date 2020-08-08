Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he remained “proud” of his team for their achievements this season despite the Spanish giants going out of the Champions League to Manchester City in the last 16 on Friday.

This is the first time Real Madrid have now been knocked out of the Champions League with Zidane as coach – the Frenchman led Real to glory in the competition for three straight years during his first spell in charge between 2016 and 2018 before returning to the job last year.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg at home back in February, before the coronavirus shutdown, Real lost by the same scoreline at an empty Etihad Stadium to go out 4-2 on aggregate, with two Raphael Varane mistakes directly leading to City’s goals.

