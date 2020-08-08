A chance that many thought was lost is now going to come Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s way again. It was widely perceived that the former India skipper, who hasn’t officially retired from the shorter versions of the game, was going to make a run for a place in the Indian team with a stellar performance in Indian Premier League 2020.

But then came the coronavirus pandemic and along with it came the question of whether we would ever see Dhoni in India colours again.

However, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India receiving clearance from the Indian government to host the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, the doors have once again opened for Dhoni.

According to reports, after the announcement, he has already started to hit the nets and given how motivated he seemed to be before the pandemic shut down, this could be a show to relish.

“I think he is going to be very good and one of the reasons that he is so successful and so consistent in the IPL as a batsman as opposed to international is that he knows that there are about four to five bowlers to handle,” said Sanjay Manjrekar on the Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Manjrekar added: “And there are some good ones and there are some not so good ones in the IPL. In international, you have got five quality bowlers, so he’s so good at picking out those guys and going after them.”

There will, however, given Dhoni’s age be the issue of match fitness. But Manjrekar sees no problems in that area too.

“People like Tendulkar, Dhoni, these are champion cricketers,” said Manjrekar. “Once they are on the public stage... you will never see Dhoni ever on a public stage, like a cricket field, looking slightly unfit or unable to sprint or run. During Virat Kohli’s wedding, I had a little corner time with him and he said that as long as I am beating the fastest sprinter in the team, I am going to consider myself fit enough to be playing international cricket or playing high-level cricket.”

And given how much of a mind game Dhoni usually plays with the inexperienced bowlers, Manjrekar feels this edition will play into his hands.

“So, as a batter, with MS Dhoni in the IPL, I don’t see much difference. In fact, the conditions that we have, I keep saying, is just perfect for Dhoni, where’s it’s going to be about the mind and not just power hitting,” said Manjrekar.