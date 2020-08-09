England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the country’s cricket board announced on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that Stokes will leave the United Kingdown later this week and travel to New Zealand. That will see him England’s two Test matches against Pakistanin in Southampton starting on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family’s privacy at this time,” the statement added.

Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and his family lives in the country to date.

He had played in all four of England’s Test matches this summer, and even captained the country in the curtain-raiser against West Indies. He was the man of the match in the second Test against West Indies, after putting in an inspiring all-round performance.

In the first Test against Pakistan, Stokes struggled with the bat but picked up two wickets in the second innings despite not being fully fit to bowl.

On a thrilling fourth day, Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 84 as England came from behind to beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day.

But man-of-the-match Woakes, who had helped drag England back into this contest with 2/11 in just five overs late Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.

