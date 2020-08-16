Suresh Raina said that there hasn’t been a single day where he did not count his blessings as he confirmed on Sunday his decision to retire from international cricket.

Raina, one of India’s prolific white-ball players in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor MS Dhoni.

The 33-year-old was the first Indian batsman to score centuries across all three formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively.

He also has 36 ODI wickets to his name and 13 each in Tests and T20Is.

Here’s Raina’s statement:

With a lot of mixed feelings I’m able to make this announcement of my retirement. From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived cricket on every street, gali and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team.

All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket and it runs through my veins.

There hasn’t been a single day without counting my blessings and without acknowledging everything I have received from god and my people who showered nothing but love on me.

All I strived for was to value those blessings and give my everything in return to my game, to my country and everyone who has been a part of this journey.

I had multiple surgeries, set backs and moments when I felt that this is it but I didn’t stop or settle for anything which was not justified.

It’s been an incredible ride and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs. This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents, my loving wife Priyanka, my children Gracia and Rio, my brothers, my sister and all members of our family. This is all you.

My coaches who always showed me the right direction, my Physicians for helping me heal, my trainers for helping me perform at the highest level.

My boys in BLUE, nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best players and all of them played for Team India. I feel lucky to have played under the captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul Bhai, Anil Bhai, Sachin Paaji, Chiku and especially with Mahi, for guiding me as a friend and mentor.

Thank you BCCI and UPCA for the all the support and making the dreams of a boy from UP wanting to play for team India come true.

And lastly my fans, I am what I am because of the love and adulation that you have showered upon me thru the years.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone who supported me in playing International Cricket at the highest level. I’ll always be filled with nothing but gratitude. Forever Team India. Jai Hind.

— via Suresh Raina / Instagram