Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket, soon after Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu as well on Saturday.

Raina put up a post on Instagram with a message that read: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind.”

The 33-year-old retires as one of India’s most impactful white-ball cricketers.

Raina played 18 Test matches, 226 One-Day Internationals and 78 T20Is for India. He scored 768, 5,615 and 1,605 runs respectively in the three formats.

Apart from being one of the finest fielders the country has ever produced, the 33-year-old also has the distinction of being the first Indian to score a century in all three formats in international cricket.

Former players, teammates and fans took to social media soon after Raina’s announcement to thank him for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Here are some reactions:

Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing 🏏 for India.



Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test!



Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/kyhczi2juE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Though I’m still processing this! All I can say is I’m bursting with pride, Immense pride. My heart is just filled with respect & gratitude ❤️❤️❤️ @ImRaina. pic.twitter.com/Avrz8j2PGe — Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@PriyankaCRaina) August 15, 2020

Happy retirement to a man who never said no to challenges. Once chasing an improbable target on a tricky 4th day pitch, he even agreed to open with me vs TN. Always gave it his all on the field as a batsman, bowler & gun fielder. As we say in UP #Raina ka bhaukaal hi alag hai. pic.twitter.com/thRRboDNzr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

Thankyou for your unconditional support love and guidance Raina Bhaiya 👬 Masti, mazaak aur tafri zaari rahegi 🤓 Your service to the country will be remembered forever 🇮🇳 Upwards and Onwards 🙌🏻 @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/chgAbmI2Ja — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2020

To all the partnerships we shared over the years, and wishing luck to all your future innings on and off the field , good luck brother 🙌🏼 #Raina pic.twitter.com/98L2PUNIm4 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina to join Dhoni on his journey 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kmkbf8RQJ2 — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020

thank you for all the gentleness and the aggressive entertainment Suresh Raina bro 🤗🙏🏽#rainaretires #raina pic.twitter.com/Ycvq6Di6Xi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Really surprised by Raina calling it a day too....well...guess all good things have to come to an end. Raina tera Kya kehna....one of the best southpaws to don the Indian jersey. Mr. IPL for #CSK. Gave 100% whenever he was on the field. Go well, my friend. #rainaretires — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Thanks for your services to Team India @ImRaina. One of those lefty batsmen who is a treat to watch when he's in full flow!

Wish you a happy 2nd innings of life.#Raina pic.twitter.com/A4W1dycrTs — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 15, 2020

Thank you for the memorable moments which we will cherish for a lifetime. Looking forward to see you guys in the IPL.@msdhoni sir @Imraina 🙏🏽 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) August 15, 2020

Don't want to miss Suresh Raina's announcement.



Played a key role in India's 2011 WC triumph.. that partnership with Yuvraj Singh vs Australia in Ahmedabad & that cameo vs Pakistan in Mohali (especially that cameo!) after sitting out most of the WC.



Well played @ImRaina! 👏🏆 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 15, 2020

Unable to believe this news about the retirement of two of our great cricketers @msdhoni sir @ImRaina sir who have given wonderful memories and some entertaining innings to Indian fans on numerous occasions. Their presence in international cricket will always be missed. pic.twitter.com/8rRTs6azMN — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 15, 2020

A big thank you to both of you for your contribution to cricket, I am and will always be a fan. Huge respect @msdhoni sir & @ImRaina sir!#MSDhoni #Raina — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a Top Career Raina Bhai! Enjoyed playing alongside you and wish you the very best for your next innings! 👏🤗 @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/o0V52HVj9Q — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 15, 2020

Dhoni and Raina:



Both scored duck on debut.



Both won 2011 World Cup.



Both won IPL for CSK



Both retired on same day 💔



Most loved duo in Indian Cricket — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 15, 2020

What an incredible journey brother @ImRaina Best wishes for your future..#Rainaretired pic.twitter.com/dgDb9lJYnu — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020

#msdhoni’s retirement has cascading effect as his India and CSK teammate @ImRaina too announces retirement from intntl cricket. Raina’s recent statements had revealed his frustration at being repeatedly ignored by selectors for a place in ODI and T20 teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2020