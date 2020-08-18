Online fantasy gaming website Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League for the upcoming season after the BCCI had suspended the existing sponsorship with Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo recently.
Dream11 outbid companies like Tata Sons, Unacademy and Byju’s to bag the title sponsorship deal for the franchise-based league.
However, as the deal was announced media reports of heavy Chinese investment in Dream11 resurfaced.
The announcement drew plenty of reactions on social media. Here are some of the top ones on Twitter
However, it didn’t take too long for Twitteratti to bring up Dream11’s Chinese connection.
Twitter though was also quick to see the funny side to it with many Bollywood references popping up on the social platform