West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is set to join his Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab after returning two tests for coronavirus in Jamaica. He posted the news in a series of stories on his Instagram account.

There were questions that Gayle could be laid low after reports that he had attended the birthday party of sprinter Usain Bolt, who has since tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation.

But Gayle cleared any concerns when he posted videos of himself getting two tests and both turned negative. “I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again,” he added as a joke.

He will be required to take the test once he reaches UAE, and then go into six-day quarantine during which there will be three more tests, as per the BCCI-IPL protocols.

The Kings XI’s contingent from India meanwhile has arrived in the UAE last week and are in the midst of their mandatory quarantine.

Bolt was in quarantine on Monday as Jamaican media reported the sprint legend had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he celebrated his 34th birthday with a lavish party. Football stars Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling were also reportedly present at the party.

According to the Jamaica Observer, health and wellness minister Christopher Tufton confirmed late on Monday that the eight-time Olympic champion had tested positive.

The IPL begins on September 19 and will end on November, to be played in a bio-secure bubble in UAE.